THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020

H.R. 1425 – Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act (Reps. Pallone/Neal/Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for three hours of debate equally divided among and controlled by the respective Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Energy and Commerce, Ways and Means, and Education and Labor.

H.R. 7301 – Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020 (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided among and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committees on Financial Services.

Complete Consideration of H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)

Compete Consideration of H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to “Community Reinvestment Act Regulations” (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)