St Johnsbury/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Jason Schlesinger                           

STATION:   St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/20 / 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2122 Lower Plain, Bradford VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

ACCUSED: Todd Humphrey                                           

AGE: 54 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/28/20 at approximately 1405 hours Vermont State Police were contacted that Todd Humphrey was missing from a Mental Health facility in Bradford, VT. Humphrey was last seen on 6/27/20 at approximately 2200 hours. Facility members found Humphrey to not be on facility grounds at approximately 1300 hours. Humphrey is described as a 54 year old male, approximately 6'04", 300 lbs, hazel eyes and glasses, grey/white hair and short beard. Humphrey does suffer from mental illness.

 

If anyone has seen Humphrey please contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury at 802-748-3111

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

