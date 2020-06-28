St Johnsbury/ Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A403161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/28/20 / 1405 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2122 Lower Plain, Bradford VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
ACCUSED: Todd Humphrey
AGE: 54 years
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/28/20 at approximately 1405 hours Vermont State Police were contacted that Todd Humphrey was missing from a Mental Health facility in Bradford, VT. Humphrey was last seen on 6/27/20 at approximately 2200 hours. Facility members found Humphrey to not be on facility grounds at approximately 1300 hours. Humphrey is described as a 54 year old male, approximately 6'04", 300 lbs, hazel eyes and glasses, grey/white hair and short beard. Humphrey does suffer from mental illness.
If anyone has seen Humphrey please contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury at 802-748-3111
