ScholarshipOwl.com Launches Student-Focused Fundraising Platform for Those Affected by COVID-19

An overwhelming portion of students lost their side jobs that were going to help them pay for education. Students seem forgotten in our current pandemic.

UNITED STATES, June 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re doing our part and already gave away 19 prizes, totaling $15,500, awarded to students that faced financial hardship during these difficult times.The scholarships were launched in March 2020 and had such an overwhelming response that ScholarshipOwl has decided to create the first student-focused fundraising platform, the FutureMindsFund.orgDavid Tabachnikov, ScholarshipOwl’s CEO says: “The struggle is more than real! We received thousands of heartbreaking stories from students from all corners of America, and frankly, it made me concerned about the future of our students. The future minds!"I don’t have the resources to help all the students in need, but what I do have is the technology. Therefore, I decided to build a nonprofit fund backed website to allow the public to give a helping hand and directly fund students in need."I am at the front lines fighting for students who have been left behind, and I won’t give up trying to help these students until we have awarded 1,000 students a scholarship!"I created the FutureMindsFund.org for you! Join me, because together we help thousands of students in need via our scholarship platform. A small amount goes a long way! Don't forget, students are our future, and they will solve today's problems. We need them.“​​Student Stories“I went from working 20-25 hours a week to working zero hours a week. I’m slowly and painfully losing my mind.” ~ Mariama, G. Liberal Arts, Everett, WA“I am in the final two semesters of my Doctoral in Education program. I lost the needed income to be able to pay my tuition and, unfortunately, I don't have any additional financial aid available to me. I'm also a single mom of two going through a divorce.” ~ Kimberly K., Doctoral in Education, Woodbridge, VAHaven’t heard enough? Read more of hundreds of student stories from real-life students at https://futuremindsfund.org Articles About How Students Are Affected By COVID-19 ​The United States has over 1.3 million homeless students with an additional portion reporting insecurity in their food and housing. Source: Unseen Victims of COVID-19: Homeless College Students“Between February and April, the United States lost 21.5 million payroll jobs,” says Gary Burtless, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “And so now, people graduating this spring are going to face the worst job market in the entire post-depression history.” Source: New college grads are having their job offers rescinded—now they're inAbout Future Minds Fund The Future Minds Fund is a remote non-profit born in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Future Minds Fund, Inc. is a Delaware nonprofit corporation operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.About ScholarshipOwlScholarshipOwl is a scholarship search and application productivity tool helping students in the U.S. win scholarships and graduate college debt-free. You'll be matched with the scholarship award opportunities that best match your personality, grades, lifestyle, and more.​Contact information:Adrian Williams, COO​​adrianw@scholarshipowl.com415-857-1047

