ARCA acquires 300 acre lease in La Pryor, Texas

ARCA Wildlife Development's 300 acre breeding facility will have a significant impact on conservation while providing a financial windfall to investors.

We have fallen heirs to the most glorious heritage a people ever received and each one must do his part if we wish to show that the nation is worthy of its good fortune.” — Theodore Roosevelt

The Texas Savanna is a mixed prairie grassland which occupies the western side of the Gulf Coastal Plains and the southern end of the Great Plains. This 300 acre breeding facility is located in the heart of the Texas Savanna. The entire ranch will offer high fencing protection for our livestock. The ranch also has an ample supply of water for the livestock. Additionally, the ranch will offer full-time monitoring and supervision with onsite ranch management. This carefully designed structure will allow biologists the availability and access to care for the livestock 365 days a year. In an effort to accelerate offspring development the ranch will offer the separate breeding pens, typically 3-7 acre designs. The 3-7 acre size pens are designed to accelerate and encourage breeding. The ranch will also offer many open free range acres to accommodate specific breeds.