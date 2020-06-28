News Release St. Johnsbury Barracks Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A403136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2020 at 16:10

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Mall

VIOLATION: vandalism

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Green Mountain Mall St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Saturday 06/27/2020 at approximately 1610 hours the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a broken glass front door at the Green Mountain Mall located at 2000 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is urged to contact the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.