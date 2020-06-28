News Release St. Johnsbury Barracks Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2020 at 16:10
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Mall
VIOLATION: vandalism
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Green Mountain Mall St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Saturday 06/27/2020 at approximately 1610 hours the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a broken glass front door at the Green Mountain Mall located at 2000 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is urged to contact the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.