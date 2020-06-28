News Release St. Johnsbury Barracks Vandalism

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  20A403136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Owen Ballinger                         

STATION:        VSP St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#:        802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:        June 27, 2020 at 16:10

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Mall

VIOLATION: vandalism

 

ACCUSED:     unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Green Mountain Mall St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Saturday 06/27/2020 at approximately 1610 hours the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a broken glass front door at the Green Mountain Mall located at 2000 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is urged to contact the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

