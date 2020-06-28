News Release/ VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DWI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2020 at 2144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Road East Burke

VIOLATION: Motor vehicle crash, DWI

ACCUSED: Rebecca Greenleaf

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The VT State Police investigated a one vehicle crash on Burke Hollow Road in Burke, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rebecca Greenleaf, age

26, of Morgan, VT. Greenleaf was operating a 2014 GMC Sierra truck when she went off the road and struck some trees. The operator was not injured as a result of

the crash, and declined medical attention.

During the course of the investigation, the operator showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. The

operator was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greenleaf was issued a citation to

appear at Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on September 14, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.