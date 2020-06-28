News Release/ VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DWI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2020 at 2144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Road East Burke
VIOLATION: Motor vehicle crash, DWI
ACCUSED: Rebecca Greenleaf
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The VT State Police investigated a one vehicle crash on Burke Hollow Road in Burke, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rebecca Greenleaf, age
26, of Morgan, VT. Greenleaf was operating a 2014 GMC Sierra truck when she went off the road and struck some trees. The operator was not injured as a result of
the crash, and declined medical attention.
During the course of the investigation, the operator showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. The
operator was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greenleaf was issued a citation to
appear at Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on September 14, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.