Williston Barracks/ Furnishing Alcohol to Minors/ Enabling Consumption

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2020 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Knoll Road, Charlotte

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol / Enabling Consumption by minors

 

ACCUSED: Deborah Kramer                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

ACCUSED: Russell Kramer

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/27/2020 at approximately 2322 hours, the Vermont State

Police were advised of a 911 hang up from a residence on Maple Knoll Road in

Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers were able to determine there was no emergency.

It was also discovered that minors had been consuming alcohol at the residence. Deborah

& Russell Kramer had allowed the minors to consume alcohol at the residence.

Both were issued a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/2020 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Williston Barracks/ Furnishing Alcohol to Minors/ Enabling Consumption

