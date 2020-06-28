Williston Barracks/ Furnishing Alcohol to Minors/ Enabling Consumption
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/27/2020 2333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Knoll Road, Charlotte
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol / Enabling Consumption by minors
ACCUSED: Deborah Kramer
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
ACCUSED: Russell Kramer
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/27/2020 at approximately 2322 hours, the Vermont State
Police were advised of a 911 hang up from a residence on Maple Knoll Road in
Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers were able to determine there was no emergency.
It was also discovered that minors had been consuming alcohol at the residence. Deborah
& Russell Kramer had allowed the minors to consume alcohol at the residence.
Both were issued a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.