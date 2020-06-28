Minterbox launches Kickstarter Campaign for its Smart Mailbox

Receive or return your packages 24/7 at home without having to be at home. You set the times! Get yours at campaign with this special discount. Once the campaigns ends the mailbox will increase it sale price.

ALOVERA, GUADALAJARA, ESPAñA, June 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minterbox Smart Mailbox is a technologically advanced new mailbox that takes the traditional concept of mailbox to the next level. This intelligent new mailbox is designed for receiving packages and mails, and it can be operated with a remote control. Moreover, Minterbox has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this mailbox to the world, and the company is welcoming generous pledges and donations for this fundraising campaign.“We have created Minterbox Smart Mailbox to make the lives of people easier and it is designed to allow its users to receive or return packages 24/7 at home without having to be there. Users can also receive regular mails, as they have always done.” Said the CEO of Minterbox Smart Mailbox, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. No internet connection is required to use this mailbox and there is no need for an electrical connection either. Furthermore, the mailbox is made of strong steel and it is waterproof and weather resistant.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/the-smart-mailbox/ and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this mailbox. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 10,000, and the company is offering this mailbox as a rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.About This ProjectMinterbox Smart Mailbox is an entirely new generation of mailboxes that perfectly combines innovative ideas along with cutting-edge technology with an aim to make the lives of people easier worldwide. The smart mailbox is equipped with a wide range of features and the company is currently raising funds and support for this project in a recently launched crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.Contact Person: Juan Antonio Zurera Llorca (Mechanical engineer & company CEO)Company: Minterbox Buzones inteligentes, S.LCity: AloveraTate: GuadalajaraCountry: SpainPhone: 645609756Email: info@minterbox.comWebsite: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/the-smart-mailbox/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minterbox/?hl=es Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minterbox/

