Rutland Barracks/ News Release / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402343

TROOPER: Katrina Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2020 @ 2222 hours

LOCATION: Fair Haven, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Michael Hutchins

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2020 at approximately 2222 hours, Troopers assisted the Fair Haven Police Department on a motor vehicle complaint in the parking lot of Citgo in Fair Haven.

During the course of the investigation, the operator showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. The operator, Michael Hutchins was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Hutchins was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 13, 2020.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13 @ 1000 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.