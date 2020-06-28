SF startup unveils world's first lie-flat airline seat for Economy Class travelers to sleep and social distance
The Zephyr Seat provides the most affordable way to sleep and social distance on international flights, permanently making air travel more healthy and comfortable for all travelers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco startup Zephyr Aerospace is introducing a new social distancing-compliant airline seat and bed combo for premium economy passengers.
— Jeffrey O'Neill, Founder, Zephyr Aerospace
For decades, lie-flat seating has been the indulgence of business and first-class travelers — the "select few" who can afford this luxury. Now a fresh innovation could bring the same concept to economy plus, and it couldn't have come at a more important time. Budget travelers can now sit, lie flat, and sleep in the same seat and maintain social distancing rules.
Zephyr is a brand new airline seating concept that transforms the seats in premium economy class on wide-body aircraft into lie-flat beds. The idea, still in the concept phase, could revolutionize the in-flight experience as airlines encourage people to travel again.
The world's first lie-flat "double-decker" seating concept for premium economy class passengers offers a comfortable bed with all-aisle access in a 2-4-2 configuration — the same density as existing premium economy set-ups on 90 percent of airlines worldwide. It's the cheapest way to sleep on long-distance commercial flights.
Zephyr's seat and bed combo provide budget travelers with the same privacy as business class travelers. The non-mechanical sleep seats have limited movable fixtures and are made with the highest standard lightweight composite materials, reducing direct maintenance costs for airlines. A telescopic ladder provides quick and easy access to the upper area and can be removed after boarding.
The drop-down footwell cover increases personal space in each seat, which allows for multiple lie-flat positions. There's even space for small children and families to lie next to each other (dependent on an airline's social distancing rules). Airlines can retrofit these sleep seats between a 38-42'' seat pitch based on their preferences and industry standards and increase ancillary revenue.
"Simply put, the Zephyr Seat offers travelers exactly what they want when they fly - privacy and personal space - at the most affordable price," says Zephyr Seat.
To support Zephyr's mission to improve air travel and gain a financial stake in their success, visit their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic (https://republic.co/zephyr-aerospace).
