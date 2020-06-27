Bangkok-Based Stanford University Student launches SonicTask.com to aid COVID-19 Economic Recovery

SonicTask Logo

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change is coming to the small business environment in Bangkok, Thailand. Pumpanchat Suthisamphat, a student at Stanford University currently home in Thailand due to changes in the study timeline because of COVID-19, has soft-launched SonicTask. This website is the first employment and hiring platform which allows all types of people to advertise their services and hire one another to perform tasks. Users on the site, called “Taskers”, can create profiles to either offer services or can browse through those services already posted to select one which they need.

“I wanted to find a way to allow people to earn income while maintaining social distancing. When I examined the other websites that offer gig-based jobs, I found that most of them were either for knowledge-work only, like design or editing, or did not offer any sort of platform to help keep the transaction safe and secure. SonicTask is designed to fix both of these problems.”

While the site is currently only accepting signups from people looking for offer to provide services, it is planned to open fully within the next 30 days. “This will allow people who have services to offer and who have been impacted by the COVID-19 economic slowdown to earn extra income by doing whatever it is that they do best.

Currently, the best way to engage with SonicTask is through joining their platform at SonicTask.com or through accessing their social media accounts. SonicTask is currently looking for additional brand spokespeople who are interesting in promoting the services within the Thai market. While currently only available for those based in Bangkok, SonicTask plans to open additional sites focusing on regional areas such as Chiang Mai and Phuket.

The long-term goal of SonicTask is to create a stable functioning self-employment ecosystem to help boost the Thai economy and encourage the creation of small businesses. “I am very proud of the entrepreneurial spirit of Thailand. Everyone, no matter who they are, has some sort of small business that they have started to provide additional income. It is my goal to make this a safe and balanced ecosystem to provide support for Thai people, and help them connect their services with the people who need them.

