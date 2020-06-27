Shaftsbury/DLS
CASE#: 20B302071
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 at 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Barber Pond Road, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Nathan Gray
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26, 2020 at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 near the intersection of Barber Pond Road in the Town of Pownal after an observed equipment violation. The operator was identified as Nathan Gray (30) of Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gray's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Gray was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 14, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
