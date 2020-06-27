Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 at 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Barber Pond Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Nathan Gray                                        

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26, 2020 at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 near the intersection of Barber Pond Road in the Town of Pownal after an observed equipment violation. The operator was identified as Nathan Gray (30) of Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gray's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Gray was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 14, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/20 at 0815            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

