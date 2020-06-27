Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,180 in the last 365 days.

Innovo selects Enov8 to build CCP (CDR Conformance Platform)

Consumer Data Right Conformance Platform

Consumer Data Right Conformance Platform

CCP's CDR Landing Page

Elegant design built using Enov8 ecosystem engine.

Production Availability and Performance Monitor

CCP allows you manage production availability and performance

Enov8 is happy to announce that they have been chosen to provide the technology to deliver Innovo Technology Solutions “CDR Conformance Platform” (CCP).

A rapidly evolving concept like CDR needs a platform that is equally as flexible and fast moving. Enov8 provides us with a solution to that piece of the puzzle.”
— Nick Finlayson (CEO) Innovo

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enov8, the award winning software product company, is happy to announce that they have been chosen to provide the technology to deliver Innovo Technology Solutions “CDR Conformance Platform” (CCP). A world first in Consumer Data Right design, CCP will provide a holistic capability to exercise all parts of the Consumer Data Right spectrum.

Including:
• Conformance Testing
• Security Testing
• Infosec (Consent & Entitlement) &
• Non-Functional Conformance
• Production Monitoring
• A fully functioning Virtual Bank

And address the needs of all relevant actors:
• Data Holders,
• Data Recipients and
• The Register.

Built on the Enov8 Ecosystem engine, a Rapid Application Development (RAD) Framework, Enov8 delivers a solution that will model CDR processes / functions and directly leverage underlying platform capabilities like Dashboarding, Reporting, Workflow, Orchestration, Automation, Scheduling, Integration and Security.

CEO of Innovo Technology, Nick Finlayson, stated:
“Innovo appreciate CDR is still in its infancy, however we fully anticipate that the Consumer Data Right concepts will be adopted globally and evolve to accommodate other sectors like Superannuation, Utilities & Telecom. This solution address this need".

CCP Version 1.0 will be released on August 1st and will be focused on Open Banking.
Future versions will be provided for other geographies and sectors.

Enov8 Enquiries
Enov8
+61 2 8916 6391
email us here

You just read:

Innovo selects Enov8 to build CCP (CDR Conformance Platform)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.