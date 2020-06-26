CELEBRATE Choose Love Virtual Fundraiser for a Day of Inspiration and Fun

Fundraiser to support the Choose Love Movement Scarlett Lewis with her son Jesse Lewis, six year old Sandy Hook Hero See who is performing

June 28th from 12 Noon to 8 PM ET. The event will honor Jesse Lewis and support the Choose Love Movement.

NEWTOWN, CT, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ announced today a virtual fundraising event, CELEBRATE Choose Love, on Sunday June 28th from 12 Noon to 8 PM ET. This is set to be a day of inspiration and fun in honor of Jesse Lewis and supporting the Choose Love Movement. This virtual fundraising event will offer much needed fun and entertainment for all ages, along with helpful tools that you can use to live a happy, fulfilled life.

Register: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/Kjyylw?vid=8y9d1

Registration is free but donations are encouraged.

The fundraiser will honor Jesse, who was killed at Sandy Hook, as a celebration of his birthday and will benefit Choose Love For Schools, a next generation social and emotional learning program and available at no cost to educators.

CELEBRATE Choose Love offers participants the kinds of tools and skills needed to create safe and loving communities. “When we practice compassion in action, all of the nurturing, healing and love that we give out comes back,” said Scarlett Lewis, Jesse's mom and founder of the Choose Love Movement.

The day is dedicated to helping parents and kids of all ages to thrive and survive in our current world while also having a lot of fun. We will be referencing our Choose Love formula throughout the day, and Scarlett will be talking about how it can be used in everyday life.

There will be yoga for kids, lots of upbeat music, story times for children, and techniques to help kids and adults cope with anxiety. Segments will include experts talking about collective grieving over our new normal, and the social injustices people are experiencing. Our partners, the Tapping Solution, David Romanelli, and Zensational Kids will be will be sharing their insights and giving mini-sessions. Performances by Doug Allen, singer/songwriter will perform live from Nashville, and Circus Zambia who performed by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will entertain the kids.

Among the special guests will be Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, New York Times best-selling author, will talk about her recent book, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” in which Lewis wrote a chapter about her own experiences.

An online silent auction will also help with fundraising efforts. through our Celebrate Choose Love silent auction. Up for auction - beautiful paintings by artist Jane Weir Garrison and Lewis, a signed copy of "The Gift of Forgiveness" by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, a stay at the scenic Hacienda Corona Bed and Breakfast in Arizona, a session with talented photographer Terry Lee Cafferty and more.

Silent Auction: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/65393/auctions/81732?t=all

Every dollar of your contribution covers the social emotional learning needs of one additional student for a whole year. Your bid may change a child’s life, a community, and our world for the better.

Find out more by visiting, www.chooselovemovement.org.



About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Choose Love For Home, Choose Love For Communities, Choose Love For Athletes and Choose Love For the Workplace are also available.

For more information, please visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org.

