State Landmarks to Be Lit in Recognition of Pride Weekend

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit in honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community, including the spire of One World Trade Center, the Pershing Square Viaduct, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, the marque at the front of Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center, the SUNY Central Administration Building, the State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith Building, Niagara Falls and the State Fair Exposition Center and LED boards featured at the State Fair Main Gate. The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be illuminated in the colors of the transgender flag on Friday. All the landmarks will be illuminated in the colors of the pride flag this weekend in celebration of Pride in New York and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City.

"New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, and this year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City. We have and continue to lead the way on equality. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we finally legalized surrogacy, helping LGBTQ couples start or grow their families in the Empire State," Governor Cuomo said. "Celebrating Pride during the pandemic will certainly be different this year for our LGBTQ community. Lighting these landmarks is just one way we can come together this month and celebrate the progress we've made and send a clear message to the federal government and the world that LGBTQ people are welcomed in this state, and we will never stop fighting for equality."

All across the State, organizers have moved Pride events online to encourage participants to stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19. Virtual Prides can serve as a way to stay connected to the LGBTQ community, with activities such as live-streamed concerts and performances, Pride runs and digital dance parties. Some cities have a calendar featuring events throughout June, like Saratoga and Brooklyn, while others will be hosting a celebration in June or later this summer or fall. This year, NYC Pride will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and featuring live-streamed performances from Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, and others.

Throughout his time in office, Governor Cuomo has been a national leader in championing LGBTQ rights and has fought back against the federal government's ongoing attacks against the LGBTQ community, including the military's ban of transgender soldiers and the rollback of healthcare protections for LGBTQ people. Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo signed legalized gestational surrogacy into law, helping LGBTQ couples and couples struggling with infertility grow their families. Last year, Governor Cuomo signed into law the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act and legislation banning the deplorable practice of conversion therapy, in addition to the overdue gay and trans panic defense ban.