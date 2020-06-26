Sweeney & Cryan Praise Assembly Action on Landmark Health Savings Plan

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Joe Cryan praised the approval by a key Assembly committee of legislation, S-2273/A-20, that would implement a new health benefits plan designed to produce more than $1 billion in annual savings for property taxpayers and educators.

“Now more than ever it is important that we find ways to produce savings for taxpayers and educators,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “While we focus on the immediate threat to public health and economic stability brought on by the global pandemic, this agreement will produce meaningful and lasting financial benefits at the same time it preserves quality health care for public workers.”

“This plan is good for teachers and other educators who perform such an important role in educating and guiding students,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “It will make health care more affordable for them at a time when they are experiencing financial demands and higher costs for medical services. They deserve quality care that they can afford.”

Sponsored by Senate President Sweeney and Senator Cryan in the Senate, the plan is the result of an agreement with Marie Blistan, President of the New Jersey Education Association. Already approved by the Senate with a vote of 34-0, the measure, sponsored by Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) in the Assembly, was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee today.