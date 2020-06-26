Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Signs Nine Bills into Law

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper shared this statement on SB 818:

"I signed this bill because it funds step increases for teachers that have already been promised, but it falls outrageously short on raises we need to give teachers and all school personnel like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The Legislature must make educator pay a top priority when they come back in September." 

 

