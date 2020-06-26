New deadline set for Rhode Island driver licenses, registrations

CRANSTON, R.I. – The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles today announces a revised renewal schedule for driver's licenses, permits, identification cards, and vehicle registrations with expiration dates in July.

Under the new authorization issued by DMV Administrator Walter R. "Bud" Craddock, credentials, vehicle registrations, and inspection stickers due to expire in July are now valid for an additional 90 days – or until Oct. 31, 2020, when applicable. For example, licenses expire on the date of the month corresponding to the original expiration date. Therefore, a license originally due to expire on July 15, 2020 now expires on Oct. 15, 2020.

Previous directives regarding motor-vehicle documents with deadlines from March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 remain unchanged.

This decision recognizes the importance of minimizing personal interactions during the crisis while recognizing the need for some individuals to continue traveling in support of essential businesses and organizations, or personal needs such as food shopping and pharmacy visits.

Rhode Islanders, businesses, and non-government agencies eligible for these extensions should delay visits to the Division's headquarters or AAA Northeast offices for as long as practicable during this period of concern over the transmission of COVID-19.

Division customers are reminded that many transactions can be completed by mail or online: including renewing licenses or registrations, submitting CDL medical certifications, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses.

If it is necessary for you to complete a transaction in person, customers are reminded that only the Division's Cranston and Middletown offices are open – by reservation only. Walk-ins are not allowed at this time.

Please visit www.dmv.ri.gov for available reservation times and more information on how to prepare for a visit.

Please watch for further announcements on the Division's website www.dmv.ri.gov , its Facebook account, or from Governor Raimondo's office regarding changes to Division operations.

People with questions about COVID-19 should visit the R.I. Department of Health website.