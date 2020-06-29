The Allionce Group Creates Digital Network for U.S. Zoo and Aquarium Market
Brand Marketers Can Now Access Digital Only Assets to Reach Families
With the Allionce Digital Network, we can now serve our clients in a more seamless, digital-first way, wrapping brands around unique content that brings families together.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allionce Group, a marketing agency that facilitates meaningful connections between brands and the families that visit zoos and aquariums throughout the U.S., today announced it has launched the Allionce Digital Network. This platform will offer brands the ability to turn on digital-only channels to connect and engage with the coveted family audience while staying far away from the polarizing content found in other channels. With over 195 million annual visits to more than 200 accredited zoos and aquariums across the U.S., this market represents a reach larger than all four major sports leagues combined.
The network consists of digital channels with fun, entertaining, uplifting and educational content across the zoo & aquarium ecosystem. This includes everything from live Zookeeper Shows, to Kids Corner learning materials, animal webcams, and behind-the-scenes content, among other compelling content that kids and parents enjoy. Additional branded content will allow marketers to efficiently connect with audiences in a new way, allowing brands to collect first party data using fun, educational trivia, quizzes and games all aligned within the zoo and aquarium market.
“Zoos & Aquariums offer a utopia for brand marketers in a protected environment, both literally and figuratively speaking, free from other more brand cluttered venues” said Mark Giovino, CEO and founding partner of The Allionce Group. “We have had tremendous success integrating brands into the on-site experience at zoos & aquariums across the country. With the Allionce Digital Network, we can now serve our clients in a more seamless, digital-first way, wrapping brands around unique content that brings families together.”
These family experiences watching zoo & aquarium content elicits awe & wonder, prompts curiosity & discovery, and embraces the innocence of childhood joy. “The Allionce Digital Network will allow digital marketers to take advantage by tapping into these powerful emotions” says Giovino. “With everything going on in our world today, zoo & aquarium content offers a welcome escape while rallying the family to enjoy a few minutes free from the chaos and anxiety of everyday life”
"We love what the Allionce Group is doing!" says Erin Harrison, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Oakland Zoo. "With the current business climate, now is the perfect time to centralize digital assets across the zoo & aquarium market in a digestible way for brands. It sounds like a few brands have already expressed interest, so we're excited to be a part of this!”
