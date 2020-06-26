Injured Hiker Carried off Mount Liberty

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 June 26, 2020

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday June 25, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were called to the Liberty Springs Trail in Lincoln to assist an injured hiker. Hunter Kissam, 23, of Providence, Rhode Island, was hiking down Liberty Spring Trail when he sustained an injury to his lower leg and was unable to continue hiking. Conservation Officers and nineteen volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trail and carried the injured man approximately 1.5 miles out to the trailhead, where they arrived at 10:15 p.m. The injured man was transported from the trailhead by a companion hiker for further evaluation of his injury.

Hikers are reminded to always plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit www.hikesafe.com for valuable information to prevent you from needing to be rescued.