Acceptable Ads Exchange Names Scott Schwanbeck CEO

Industry Vet to Helm Leading Ad Blocking Recovery ExchangeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acceptable Ads Exchange (AAX), a leading ad exchange dedicated to recovering revenue lost to ad blockers, has named industry veteran, Scott Schwanbeck, chief executive officer. A proven leader with over two decades of media, tech and digital experience, Schwanbeck has an expansive history of building high-performance teams, driving forward-thinking strategies and growing revenue for publishers.
“Media companies continue to be faced with the dual challenge of seeking fair value for their content, while ensuring a positive, less intrusive ad experience for their readers,” Schwanbeck said. “AAX has quickly established itself as a leader in this complex challenge and I'm honored to steer the company through the next phases of its evolution."
Working directly with publishers of all sizes, AAX generates significant ad revenue from content, while still providing users - who choose to run an ad blocker - a cleaner ad experience.
Schwanbeck joins AAX from Yieldmo where, as executive vice president of business development, he played an integral role in transforming the company from a fledgling start up to a recognized industry leader. During his tenure, the company went from pre-revenue to a large, very profitable organization and counted many of the world's largest and most prominent media companies as partners. Schwanbeck's additional experience spans a diverse set of companies from early-stage start-ups to large corporations including Vizu (acquired by Nielsen), drop.io (acquired by Facebook) and IGN Entertainment (acquired by News Corp).
