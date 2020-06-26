CARIBBEAN ISLANDS ANNOUNCE WIDESPREAD RE-OPENINGS

Aerial View of St Barts Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Ambiance St Martin Beach Front Villas St Lucia Luxury Beach Front Villa Jamaica

Caribbean Islands experiencing a surge in demand due to re-opening announcements

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Region, especially the smaller islands, took swift action against COVID-19. Their policy of focusing on preventative measures such as social distancing, stay at home policies, and quarantine procedures have paid off. This action, together with the early closing of borders and the shutting down of air and sea traffic has ensured that much of the region is COVID-19 free. Many of the smaller islands are now able to re-open their borders for tourism.

Villa rental Company Exceptional Villas who is the world’s leading villa experts in the Caribbean are gearing up for the re-opening. The company have experienced a 200% increase in year on year in enquiries and bookings for the islands who have already announced their opening dates. The demand is unprecedented. Subject to their not being a second wave of COVID-19, the peak season in the Caribbean for the COVID free islands will be busier than ever.

Villa rentals are experiencing a faster recovery than hotels because many of the larger villas have all the amenities of a 5-star hotel but with greater privacy and space to socially distance and stay safe. Villa rentals are the perfect choice for anyone wishing to take a vacation in a safe and relaxed environment. Ultimately villas are seen as a safe oasis from the turmoil of the last few months.

Each of the islands and villa rentals has rolled out strict new cleaning procedures and disinfection protocols. Click Here for More information. These include things like temperature checks on arrival, continuous use of disinfectants and cleaning solutions throughout the villas, hand sanitizers and staff members using face coverings and operating physical distancing. Many islands are insisting on arriving clients presenting an official declaration of being COVID-19 free within 72 hours of arrival to gain entry.

Widespread flexibility is also available for anyone booking villas which means that clients can either rebook for different dates or receive a full refund if necessary. Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, said, “Safety, security and flexibility are at the forefront of all of our bookings and operations.” We are delighted to see this recovery for the Caribbean Islands as Tourism is a critical component of their economies and livelihoods.

THE ISLANDS AND THEIR OPENING DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

US Virgin Islands - Open

St Lucia - Open

St Barts - Open

Jamaica - Open

Miami - Open

Cancun and The Mexican Caribbean - Open

Dominican Republic - July 1st

St Martin – July 1st

Bahamas - July 1st

Aruba – July 10th

Puerto Rico - July 15th

Turks & Caicos - July 22nd

Exceptional Villas are able to provide a full detailed list of entry requirements for each of the islands.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

