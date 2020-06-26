Attorney General Donovan, State’s Attorney Zaleski & Vermont Legal Aid to Host Expungement Tele-Clinic

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan will partner with Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Vermont Legal Aid to host an expungement “tele-clinic” on Friday, July 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The free clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Caledonia County and will be open to the public by telephone appointment.

Attorney General Donovan has been an outspoken advocate of expanding access to expungements by increasing the types of offenses that are eligible for expungement. The clinic announced today is the latest in a series of expungement clinics that Attorney General Donovan has co-hosted around the state with Vermont Legal Aid.

“Access to expungement is a critical component in our fight for criminal justice reform,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Expunging Vermonters’ criminal records gives them a fresh start and provides greater educational, economic, and social opportunities. I thank State’s Attorney Zaleski for partnering with my office, and Vermont Legal Aid for their continued leadership on this issue.”

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office and Legal Aid will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office at 802-828-0033.

On the day of the tele-clinic, Vermonters seeking expungement assistance will ideally have access to 1) a telephone (either landline or mobile); 2) the internet; and, 3) a computer or smartphone that allows them to electronically sign documents. When scheduling a clinic appointment, the Attorney General’s Office will provide instructions on how to download a free app to sign documents, if needed, and help identify free public Wi-Fi hotspots. If you would like to participate in the clinic, but do not have access to a computer, smartphone, or the internet, the Attorney General’s Office will provide an accommodation by mailing documents to you. All you will need is a telephone.

If you have questions regarding your eligibility for expungement or the clinic you can contact the Attorney General’s Office at AGO.expungement@vermont.gov or by calling 802-828-0033. More information on expungement is available at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.

Last modified: June 26, 2020