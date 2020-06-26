Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak Discusses the Recent Civil Unrest in a New Op-ed Published in CEOCFO Magazine

Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM)

WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippaloped062520.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture. In his op-ed, Malak explained that, “Differences aside, President Trump is the only one who can restore order to the United States. He is the only candidate that can stop ANTIFA and put an end to the anarchy we are seeing take place in Democrat cities throughout the country. Republican leaders need to band together and publicly denounce the mob rule currently taking place. The average Joe voter must recognize the delicate crossroads facing the United States at this time. If President Trump loses the election and Joe Biden and the liberal Democrats take power, we could see the unthinkable happen, the breakup of the United States of America.”

Malak also wrote, “Today there is a deeper divide between conservatives and liberals than has ever existed before and the chasm between blue states and red states widens more and more each day. That deep divide could possibly result in a split of the United States into two separate nations: one conservative and one liberal,” responded Mr. Malak.

Mr. Malak explains that the United States is currently experiencing a major exodus from blue states and points out “Eight of the top ten states experiencing the biggest exodus were all blue states. Democrat fiscal policy will stifle economic growth and could turn the United States into a socialist country.”

Malak believes much of the current civil unrest has sprung from socialist influence throughout colleges and universities. Malak wrote, “Marxist doctrine has taken over academia throughout the western world. The university system has been hijacked by radical liberal professors and university administrators. What was once a glorious institution teaching knowledge and encouraging the exchange of ideas has become an intolerant socialist and anti-capitalistic indoctrination system. Freedom of speech is no longer tolerated on college campuses, and often conservative professors and students are ostracized and attacked for their political beliefs. Conservative speakers are not welcomed on campuses and are often greeted by protests and riots. When they do make it onto a university stage, they are shouted down by students that will not tolerate a political voice that is contrary to their own. Students attend universities for the sole purpose of gaining an education to prepare themselves for the real world. The displays of aggression towards monuments and statues we are witnessing take place is the direct result of an entitled generation of intolerant young adults developed by the current university system. Rather than act in a civilized manner they behave barbarically and rationalize their criminal vandalism.”

In addition, Mr. Malak affirms his support for police officers at a time when they are increasingly under fire. “I fully support law enforcement officers everywhere. They have a thankless job and always answer the call when we need them.”

