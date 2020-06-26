R.I. DMV to reopen Wakefield branch Monday, June 29

CRANSTON, R.I. – The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, in keeping with Governor Raimondo's efforts to restart the Rhode Island economy, it is reopening its Wakefield branch to in-person customer service.

The Wakefield branch, located at 4808 Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown will reopen Monday, June 29.

The reopening of the Wakefield office follows the reopening this week of the Safety and Emissions Office, located at 325 Melrose St., Providence, to in-person service.

Next week's reopening marks the return of in-person service to all full-time DMV offices.

Customer service at all DMV locations remains appointment-only. Walk-in service is unavailable. To make an appointment, visit www.dmv.ri.gov.

Rhode Islanders and others are reminded that expiration dates for driver's licenses, inspection stickers, and registrations that were due to expire from March through June have each been extended. Individuals, businesses, and non-government agencies eligible for these extensions should delay visits to the Division's headquarters or AAA Northeast offices as long as practical. For details on deadlines and expiration dates, see here.

Registration renewals must now be completed online, by mail, or by making use of a drop box situated outside the main entrance of the Division's headquarters located at 600 New London Ave. Customers seeking to renew a registration a r standard driver's license can also make use of the drop box.

Division customers can complete many transactions by mail or online: including renewing licenses, submitting CDL medical certifications, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses.

Customers making use of the mail or drop-box options are asked to include contact information – including an email address and phone number – where Division staff can reach them in the event additional information is required to complete transactions.

If it is necessary for you to complete a transaction in person, customers are reminded that the Division's offices are open by appointment only. Walk-ins are not allowed at this time.

Please visit www.dmv.ri.gov for available appointment times and more information on how to prepare for a visit.

Please watch for further announcements on the Division's website www.dmv.ri.gov , its Facebook account, or from Governor Raimondo's office regarding changes to Division operations.

People with questions about COVID-19 should visit the R.I. Department of Health website.