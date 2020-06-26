Sagacious IP Joins Hand with WIPO GREEN to Contribute Through Research and Assistance

Sagacious IP, has joined WIPO GREEN - The Marketplace for Sustainable Technology as a partner to contribute in providing technology assistance and research.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, an award-winning IP research solutions provider, has joined WIPO GREEN - The Marketplace for Sustainable Technology as a partner to contribute in providing technology assistance and research to WIPO Green Community members.

WIPO GREEN, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization, is an online platform that supports global efforts to address the pressing issue of climate change. The initiative connects seekers and providers of eco-friendly technologies through its online database and encourages innovation and diffusion of green technologies. WIPO GREEN partners with organizations that bring unique insight, expertise, and networks that are essential to fulfilling its mission.

Through this partnership, WIPO GREEN users can take advantage of pro-bono technical assistance for global patent research, green technology scouting and patent licensing capabilities of Sagacious IP. Additionally, Sagacious will work with WIPO GREEN to educate and create awareness among the WIPO community on intellectual property and green technologies through knowledge sharing in the form of webinars and technology landscape/benchmarking reports using its proprietary ‘SCALE Methodology’ for benchmarking seasoned, challenger, aspirants, and entrant players in Green Technology areas.

“Technology innovations that reduce energy consumption and/or harmful emissions are critical towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. For achieving these goals which are a prerequisite for a green and clean future, WIPO GREEN initiative is an inspiring and commendable effort. We are delighted to partner with WIPO GREEN in this endeavour and contribute through Sagacious IP’s capabilities in patent search, analytics and licensing support for green tech innovators seeking expert advice and support”, stated Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP.

According to Anja von der Ropp, WIPO GREEN Program Coordinator, “The partners’ network is at the heart of WIPO GREEN’s goal to mobilize practical efforts for climate change mitigation. We welcome Sagacious IP as our partner and thank them for their commitment to address the pressing environmental challenges facing the world. We look forward to assisting Sagacious IP in using their expertise to foster clean innovation”.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/



About WIPO GREEN

WIPO GREEN is an online platform for technology exchange. It supports global efforts to address climate change by connecting providers and seekers of environmentally friendly technologies. Through its database, network and acceleration projects, it brings together key players to catalyze green technology innovation and diffusion. For more information visit: www.wipo.int/green