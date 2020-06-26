Viktor Zubkov reelected as Chairman and Alexey Miller as Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Board of Directors

June 26, 2020, 14:10

A meeting of the Company’s newly elected Board of Directors was held in absentia.

The meeting resolved to elect Viktor Zubkov as Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors. Alexey Miller Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee was named as Deputy Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors formed the Audit Committee. The Committee is made up of Mikhail Sereda, Member of the Company’s Board of Directors, and two independent directors Viktor Martynov and Vladimir Mau, with Viktor Martynov as Chairman.

The Board of Directors also formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mikhail Sereda was appointed as Chairman, with Viktor Martynov and Vladimir Mau as members.