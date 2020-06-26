Consumer Tech Channel Show DISTREE EMEA Scheduled for February 23-25 2021 in Monaco
DISTREE EMEA is a premium hosted buyer event for consumer technology brands to meet with senior distribution, retail & e-tail executives from the EMEA region.
Businesses today are faced with turbulent market, so access to the latest channel intelligence is essential for vendors & channel partners to navigate their way through an evolving channel landscape”PARIS, FRANCE, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th annual DISTREE Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) event will take place at the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monaco. DISTREE EMEA is a premium hosted buyer event, giving consumer technology brands access to 400 senior channel executives, representing distributors, e-tailers, retailers and online marketplaces from 50-plus countries within the EMEA region.
— Liam McSherry, Marketing & Strategic Development Director, DISTREE Events
The channel event offers consumer technology vendors and brand owners the opportunity to hold pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with EMEA’s leading distributors, plus a selection of senior executives invited from Europe’s top retailers, e-tailers and online marketplaces. DISTREE 2021 remains the most effective event for consumer tech brands to build routes-to-market across the EMEA region.
“DISTREE is an important meeting place for the EMEA channel community. Each year, vendors, brand owners and channel partners join us in Monaco to kick-start discussions, finalise deals, exchange business ideas, catch the latest channel trends and tweak their channel strategies for the year ahead,” comments Annelies Helmer, Event Director for DISTREE Events.
A number of changes are being made to the next DISTREE EMEA 2021 event. Annelies Helmer adds: “We have reviewed recent feedback from exhibitors and delegates and we have evolved some elements of our show to deliver an even better experience for our attendees.”
New venue for DISTREE EMEA 2021 confirmed
The next edition of DISTREE EMEA will take place at the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel. Located on Monaco’s famous beach front, the venue can accommodate the exhibition area in order to accompany the new spirit of innovation of this next edition.
More product categories & innovations to be introduced to the exhibition area
Exhibitors at DISTREE EMEA represent a broad spectrum of consumer technology products ranging from PC accessories to smartwatches. DISTREE EMEA 2021 will introduce even more products to the show floor including categories such as personal care, smart home solutions, AI enabled devices, robotics and domestic appliances.
“The lockdown effect has helped drive demand for new categories and the DISTREE format is an ideal solution for brands to formalise routes to market and engage channel partners from across the EMEA region,” commented Andrea Roig, Business Development Director, DISTREE Events. “As e-commerce and online marketplaces expand their reach across EMEA, we are seeing more brands enter the region and find traction in multiple markets. The DISTREE format is an excellent platform for these companies to take the necessary steps to develop their channels.” The DISTREE EMEA exhibition area will also incorporate a new startup village to showcase the latest product innovations and channel services.
A revised agenda and conference revamp
DISTREE EMEA 2021 will feature a refreshed agenda and conference programme that will give both delegates and exhibitors the chance to access more workshops and plenary sessions without missing out on their pre-scheduled meetings. “Traditionally, the DISTREE workshops were held at the same time as the one-on-one meetings. We have reformatted the agenda so participants will no longer have to choose between booking a meeting or attending a workshop,” commented Liam McSherry, Marketing & Strategic Development Director, DISTREE Events.
The DISTREE content sessions will feature a number of keynotes, workshops and panel discussions and are scheduled to take place each morning on Day 2 and Day 3 of the event. The sessions will feature the latest channel insights and business trends impacting tech brands and channel partners operating in the EMEA region.
“Many businesses today face an unpredictable and turbulent market, so access to the latest channel intelligence is even more essential for vendors and channel partners to help them navigate their way through an evolving channel landscape,” commented McSherry. Sessions will be led by some of the channel’s top market research houses and thought leaders.
For more details about DISTREE EMEA 2021, please visit www.distree-emea.com
About DISTREE Events
DISTREE Events specialises in the planning, organisation, staging and management of ICT & CE channel events. DISTREE Events is a Paris−based company owned by Infopro Digital. The team at DISTREE Events has successfully organised such events for more than a decade, gathering more than 10,000 senior executives from 160 countries during that time. DISTREE Events covers both the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, with employees based in Paris, Moscow, London and Taipei.
For more information, visit www.distree.com or follow us on Twitter @DISTREE_Events
Liam Mcsherry
DISTREE EMEA
+44 7759241820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn