Quorum present for all items on Shareholders Meeting agenda

June 26, 2020, 09:00

The Counting Board finished counting the votes on the agenda of Gazprom's annual General Shareholders Meeting. A quorum is present with regard to all agenda items.

Shareholders from Russia and a number of foreign countries took part in the Shareholders Meeting. As of June 1, 2020, the list of persons eligible to take part in the Meeting included 706,727 accounts with a total of 23,673,512,900 shares.

Background The Board of Directors resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting. The agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting consists of the following items: on the approval of the Company's Annual Report;

on the approval of the Company's Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements;

on the approval of the distribution of the Company's profit based on the results of 2019;

on the amount, period and form of the dividend payout based on the results of 2019, as well as on the date when a list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up;

on the approval of the Company's Auditor;

on the remuneration for the Board of Directors Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company's regulatory documents;

on the remuneration for the Audit Commission Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company's regulatory documents;

on the amendments to Gazprom's Articles of Association;

on the amendments to Gazprom's Regulation on the Board of Directors;

on the approval of the revised Regulation on the Audit Commission of Gazprom;

on the election of the Company's Board of Directors Members;

on the election of the Company's Audit Commission Members.