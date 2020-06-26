Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,526 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 3094 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
Begin Consideration of H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

Begin Consideration of H.J.Res. 90Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to “Community Reinvestment Act Regulations” (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.