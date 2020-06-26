THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor)

Suspension (1 bill)

H.R. 3094 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)

Begin Consideration of

H.R. 5332

– Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

Begin Consideration of H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to “Community Reinvestment Act Regulations” (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.