Uptrennd Becomes the World's Leading Blockchain Social Media Site

Uptrennd has become the world’s leading blockchain-based social media platform based on Pages-per-Visit and Time-on-Site metrics surpassing other platforms.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Uptrennd, a tokenized social media startup, announced it has become the world’s leading blockchain-based social media platform based on Pages-per-Visit and Time-on-Site metrics surpassing other popular [blockchain] social media sites such as SteemIt, Voice, Hive, DLive, Minds, etc.

The milestone is especially notable for the grassroots project. Uptrennd started with no ICO or initial funding from investors, just a remote team working towards a collective vision.

Based on Alexa Global Rankings Uptrennd (#19,685) already passed VOICE (#115,447) who started off with a $150M funding from block.one, and will soon surpass the renowned blockchain social media platform Steemit (#18,960), co-created by Dan Larimer who raised $4 billion with EOS. With a fraction of the budget compared to competitors, Uptrennd is expected to organically outgrow and outpace, besides for Pages per Visit and Time-on-Site, also the other metrics for the remaining leading blockchain social media platforms. Demonstrating that even without millions of dollars you can build a platform that rises to the top, distributes wealth fairly, equally provides opportunity across the community and puts the community first.

Uptrennd stood out from its competitors by delivering milestone after milestone at a time when the market saw huge downturns which forced many projects to stop building or stagnate. Uptrennd gave the leading blockchain social media platforms no choice but to make space at the top.

Uptrennd ranks 19,685 (stats: 14th of June 2020) globally on Alexa, surpassing Hive, Voice, Publish0x, Minds, Dlive, Bitcointalk, and will soon pass Steemit. With a platform that is growing by over 18,000+ users per month and increasing monthly, Uptrennd is on pace to reach over 1.5M active members by January 1st 2021, just two years after inception.

Uptrennd Past 90-day Alexa Statistics – 11th of June 2020:

· 18.57 Minutes Time-on-Site

· 20 Pages-per-Visit

· 22.4% bounce rate

Steemit Past 90-day Alexa Statistics – 11th of June 2020:

· 2.25 mins Time on Site

· 2 Pages per Visit

· 62% bounce rate

VOICE Past 90-day Alexa Statistics – 11th of June 2020:

· 3.02 mins Time on Site

· 3.4 Pages per Visit

· 25.5% bounce rate

The impressive metrics above show that putting your community first is the secret to Uptrennd’s early success. This is why other platforms today fail to connect with their members and to provide an ecosystem that enables equality, while also fairly distributing wealth. Uptrennd truly believes in the right for Data Privacy and does not sell member data to third party companies. In today's age, content creation as a career is more viable than ever, yet no one has incorporated progression systems to make it accessible, fair, and fun... until now.

“We are on a mission of empowering people around the world

to thrive through their passions”

~ Jeff Kirdeikis - CEO/Founder Uptrennd

What’s To Come?

This is only a fraction of what Uptrennd has achieved so far. Uptrennd is implementing many new features like the “1UP Halving”, “Uptrennd Citizenship” and more. You can click here to see Uptrennd’s founder Jeff Kirdeikis speak about upcoming features.

About Uptrennd

Canadian based Uptrennd is a tokenized social media platform that stands on four foundational pillars: Distribution of Wealth, Freedom of Speech, Equality of Opportunity, and Data Privacy. All combined, this brings a new era in Blockchain social media, enabling both content creators and readers to thrive online while earning instantly from their engagement.

Uptrennd’s CEO, Jeff Kirdeikis, is also the founder of CI Network, one of the largest Cryptocurrency networks in the world.