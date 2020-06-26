Yoga Scholarships for Change
Evolation Yoga is working to bring more diversity to the yoga room through scholarships and conversation.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolation Yoga wants to hear your stories and promote equality in the yoga room. In exchange, they’re offering free scholarships for yoga teacher training.
With the current spotlight on racial equality, Evolation is looking to support diversity and make yoga a safe space for every body, regardless of color, class, religion or background.
Evolation Yoga is an international yoga school based out of Santa Barbara, California. They have been hosting yoga teacher trainings around the world for over ten years, and are currently operating online with daily classes and certification programs.
Co-founders Mark Drost and Zefea Samson have hosted over 150 trainings and strongly believe in yoga as a tool to unite.
“As yoga teachers we learn and teach that we are all one and the same underneath our external differences. I know that I am in a very fortunate and privileged position to live in the world this way. The global yoga community in recent times has been predominantly a sphere for young, white, and affluent people. Yoga studios, classes and trainings are not easily accessible for people in underserved communities.
Our intent with Evolation Yoga has always been to be inclusive to anyone and everyone. Our worldwide network reaches across cultural and language barriers. With the world currently bringing more awareness to the systemic inequality and racism so deeply ingrained in our culture, we realize that we ourselves can do much more to foster inclusiveness, especially in the communities of color.
In meeting the moment, we hope that our Scholarship for Change will reach different underserved communities across the US and worldwide, so that people of color can start to be better represented within Evolation as well as in the broader yoga community.”
Evolation is accepting entries through July 10th, 2020 on their website.
