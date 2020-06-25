Governor Bullock Announces Updated Directive to Permit Safe Visitation in Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 25, 2020

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today announced an updated directive that permits safe visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that are able to follow infection control protocols per guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I’d like to offer my thanks to the staff of residential facilities for older adults across Montana for all they have done and continue to do to keep Montanans safe and healthy,” said Governor Bullock. “We recognize this has been a particularly challenging time for Montana’s older adults and it’s our hope that these Montanans will be able to have some social interaction in safe ways with their loved ones.”

Nursing care and assisted living facilities for older adults in Montana may allow visitors after giving notice to residents and family members. Visitation should be conducted in accordance with the strict screening, physical distancing, sanitation, hygiene, testing, and other infection control protocols set forth in the CMS and CDC guidance applicable to nursing homes. Before permitting visitation, facilities should review the applicable CDC and CMS guidance and determine that they are capable of following them.

CMS guidance can be found at this link: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/qso-20-30-nh.pdf

Governor Bullock’s April 22 Phase 1 reopening directive continued the suspension of visitation for all visitors and non-essential healthcare providers, except as for certain compassionate care situations.

