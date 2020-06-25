Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montenegro : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument; Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Montenegro

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

June 25, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic will hit Montenegro hard, as tourism is a key industry. Fiscal space has eroded in recent years due to large public capital outlays, and the COVID-19 crisis is creating new budgetary strains as health spending and other expenditures rise, while the economic contraction lowers revenues.

Country Report No. 2020/210

Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

regular

June 25, 2020

9781513548661/1934-7685

1MNEEA2020002

Paper

35

