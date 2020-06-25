Montenegro : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument; Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Montenegro
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
June 25, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic will hit Montenegro hard, as tourism is a key industry. Fiscal space has eroded in recent years due to large public capital outlays, and the COVID-19 crisis is creating new budgetary strains as health spending and other expenditures rise, while the economic contraction lowers revenues.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/210
Subject:
Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
June 25, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513548661/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MNEEA2020002
Format:
Paper
Pages:
35