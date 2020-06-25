Postponed: Public Hearing on Draft permits for Carolina Sunrock LLC to be held on Aug. 3

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is postponing the public hearing scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020, on the draft permits for two proposed Carolina Sunrock LLC facilities. Based on a request from county health officials and to address community concerns, the public hearing will be held on August 3, 2020, and the comment period will be extended until August 7, 2020. Details on the rescheduled hearing will be provided with the appropriate 30-day notice.

The company has submitted two separate permit applications to construct and operate two separate facilities. The Burlington North location is a proposed asphalt and concrete batch plant. The Prospect Hill location is a proposed quarry, asphalt and concrete batch plant. The facilities would emit less than 100 tons/year, each, of any criteria pollutant, and would be classified for permitting purposes as synthetic minor facilities.

Anyone wishing to comment on the draft permits can call (919)707-8430 to record their comments. Comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Carolina Sunrock - Prospect Hill" or "Carolina Sunrock - Burlington North"

Written comments can also be mailed to:

Davis Murphy 450 West Hanes Mill Road, Suite 300 N.C. Division of Air Quality Winston-Salem, NC 27105

All comments received during the public comment period which began on February 26, 2020, will be considered by division staff.

The draft permits and related documents can be found online at https://deq.nc.gov/carolina-sunrock-hearing.