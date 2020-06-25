Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 15, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Petricone (age 44) Providence, RI P1-2020-1750A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Anthony Petricone with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of breaking and entering.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 27, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

William Gilbert (age 41) Providence, RI P1-2020-1751A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging William Gilbert with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime between August 1, 2018 and September 1, 2018. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Dorakis Turvi (age 23) Cumberland, RI P1-2020-1752A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dorakis Turvi with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on January 23, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

David Molitor (age 35) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-1753A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Molitor with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of simple assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on February 20, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

