Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,507 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 15, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Petricone (age 44) Providence, RI P1-2020-1750A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Anthony Petricone with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of breaking and entering.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 27, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

William Gilbert (age 41) Providence, RI P1-2020-1751A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging William Gilbert with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime between August 1, 2018 and September 1, 2018. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Dorakis Turvi (age 23) Cumberland, RI P1-2020-1752A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dorakis Turvi with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on January 23, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

David Molitor (age 35) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-1753A

On June 15, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Molitor with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of simple assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on February 20, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 15, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.