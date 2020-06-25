Middlesex Barracks Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A32606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/25/2020 0907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Plainfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an address on

Middle Road for a reported untimely death. Due to the possibility of hazardous

substances in the residence, the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team

responded as a precaution. After the scene was deemed safe, Detective Troopers

continued their death investigation. The victim was transported the Office of

the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, VT for an autopsy. The name of the

victim is withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no hazard

to public safety and this is considered an isolated incident. The death is not

considered suspicious. There is no further information at this time.

