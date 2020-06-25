Middlesex Barracks Death Investigation
CASE#: 20A32606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/25/2020 0907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Plainfield, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an address on
Middle Road for a reported untimely death. Due to the possibility of hazardous
substances in the residence, the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team
responded as a precaution. After the scene was deemed safe, Detective Troopers
continued their death investigation. The victim was transported the Office of
the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, VT for an autopsy. The name of the
victim is withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no hazard
to public safety and this is considered an isolated incident. The death is not
considered suspicious. There is no further information at this time.
