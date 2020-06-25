Prodemex and BlackRock, united in Section 5 of the Maya Train
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) launched the international public licitation for the “modernization, rehabilitation, operation, conservation and maintenance of Federal Highway 307” of Section 5 of the Maya Train, where part of the railroad track has operations.
BlackRock, chaired by Larry Fink, would be the company that would keep this section of construction that runs from Cancun to Tulum. The area with the most significant economic relevance of the entire project since it launched an Unsolicited Proposal (PNS) two years ago to Fonatur. It is expected to be the winner of the contract that would be announced on August 23.
The New York firm would not go alone in this construction job since it will join in consortium the construction company Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana S.A. de C.V. (Prodemex) by Olegario Vázquez Aldir. It maintains a good working relationship with BlackRock, and possibly the french company TSO will join this group.
Prodemex is considered one of the most important companies in terms of infrastructure construction in Mexico. Among its developments are ports and offices, highways and roads, social infrastructure, rail transport, airports, hospitals, and many others.
Fonatur intends to unite the two projects, the construction and rehabilitation of the railway and highway. BlackRock will contribute the bulk of the nearly 11 billion pesos that the works would cost.
Rogelio Jiménez Pons, CEO of Fonatur, explained that since 2017 the American company proposed a project for a train between Cancun and Tulum, which for some reason or other, did not materialize. When Andrés Manuel López Obrador was elected, and the change of administration occurred, in December 2018, Fonatur approached the company to learn about the executive project, which resumed the planning of the entire development project.
An Unsolicited Proposal, provided for in the Public-Private Partnerships Law, is a resource that a private company can present to carry out an infrastructure project that it considers may be of interest or be useful to the State.
If the government takes up the executive project proposed by the private company to carry out the work, which is financed with its resources, then said the company has points that give it an advantage when making the final evaluation.
Jiménez Pons has explained that the winning company of this tender will be in charge of developing the routes on the 121 kilometers route and the corresponding stations in Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.
According to the call published by Fonatur, a field visit will be held next June 30 for interested companies, and on July 10, there will be an informative workshop.
The interested companies, together with BlackRock and Prodemex, must present their proposals before August 10, and it will be on the 23 of that month when the contract ruling is issued.
The start of works is scheduled for September this year and has a deadline to complete the job until September 2023.
Marcela Aguilar
Marcela Aguilar
