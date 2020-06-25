Advertising, toys and historic objects, many of them Canadian in origin, are sold in Miller & Miller's June 20 auction

Fry visible “Mae West” gas pump made in the US in the 1920s, 9 feet tall, stamped “Guaranteed Liquid Measure Co., Pittsburgh, Pa.”, mechanically untested with heavy repairs (CA$7,800).

Kuntz tin lithographed beer tray made in Canada and featuring a St. Bernard dog graphic, highly detailed, 13 inches in diameter, with exceptional color and gloss (CA$).

Canadian J.M. Fortier Cigar framed lithograph from the 1890s, in a 35 ½ inch by 27 ½ inch gilt plaster frame, marked “Heffron & Phelps, Lithographers” (N.Y.) (CA$3,000).

American Coca-Cola school policeman sign from the 1950s, 60 inches tall, the “fishtail” logo version, two lithographed metal panels standing on a cast metal base (CA$3,900).