The Washington Post Names Comstock Companies a 2020 Top Washington-Area Workplace

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Companies has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington area. Selection is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Now in its seventh year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the Washington, DC region” said Christopher Clemente, Founder and CEO of Comstock Companies. “This honor belongs to every member of the Comstock team, all of whom have played a role in building a customer focused culture that values teamwork, integrity and excellence in every aspect of what we do. Comstock’s dedicated team of real estate professionals embrace these and other core values while striving to exceed the expectations of those with whom we do business, and of the communities where we conduct business. I am proud of Comstock’s accomplishments, but most of all, I am proud of Comstock’s team!”

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post’s site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.



ABOUT COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a leading real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area since 1985. Comstock focuses on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. Among Comstock’s key developments are two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a 5+ million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia. Comstock Environmental Services, LC, a wholly owned subsidiary, performs environmental remediation and consulting services, including Covid-19 risk management services.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.

ABOUT RESTON STATION

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Covering more than 40 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station at the Phase I terminus of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia and features additional trophy-class buildings by the world-class design team of HKS. With multiple residential buildings completed, under construction and planned, the Reston Station neighborhood will provide a wide variety of housing for thousands of residents while two major brand hotels will serve short-term and extended-stay visitors.

In 2019, Comstock’s Reston Station development was among the most active lease-ups in the Washington, DC area, with Comstock securing more than 500,000 square feet of office leases with a number of high-quality tenants, including Google, Neustar, ICF International, Spaces by Regus, Rolls Royce, CACI, Kimley Horn, SAIC, Certipath, Megaphone, and others. Current and coming soon retail and service-oriented tenants include Starbucks, CVS, Founding Farmers, Davio’s Italian Steakhouse, Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, Wells Fargo, M&T Bank, Salon Nordine, and a dedicated electric vehicle super charging station.

For more information about Reston Station, visit www.RestonStation.com.



ABOUT LOUDOUN STATION

Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s first (and currently its only) Metro-connected development. Loudoun Station has more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed, including almost 700 apartment residences, approximately 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues that includes the 11-screen AMC Loudoun theatre, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. Approximately 1.5 million square feet of additional development is slated for Loudoun Station. Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s beginning transformation into a transit connected community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner and downtown Washington, DC. For more information about Loudoun Station, please visit www.LoudounStation.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

