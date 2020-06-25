Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,447 in the last 365 days.

Agencies finalize amendments to swap margin rule

June 25, 2020

Agencies finalize amendments to swap margin rule

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Farm Credit Administration
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Federal Housing Finance Agency
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Five federal agencies have finalized changes to their swap margin rule to facilitate the implementation of prudent risk management strategies at banks and other entities with significant swap activities.

Under the final rule, entities that are part of the same banking organization generally will no longer be required to hold a specific amount of initial margin for uncleared swaps with each other, known as inter-affiliate swaps. Inter-affiliate swaps typically are used for internal risk management purposes by transferring risk to a centralized risk management function within the firm. The final rule will give firms additional flexibility to allocate collateral internally and support prudent risk management and safety and soundness.

Inter-affiliate swaps will remain subject to variation margin requirements, and initial margin will still be required if a depository institution's total exposure to all affiliates exceeds 15 percent of its Tier 1 capital.

To help transition from LIBOR to alternative reference rates, the final rule allows swap entities to amend legacy swaps to replace the reference to LIBOR or other reference rates that are expected to end without triggering margin exchange requirements. The final rule also clarifies that swap entities may conduct risk-reducing portfolio compression or make certain other non-substantive amendments to their legacy swap portfolios without altering their legacy status.

For smaller swap market participants, the agencies are finalizing as proposed the additional phased compliance period for the smallest covered swap entities and financial end-user counterparties.

Simultaneously, the agencies are requesting comment on an interim final rule that extends the compliance date of the initial margin requirements of the swap margin rules to September 1, 2021, for swap entities and counterparties with average annual notional swap portfolios of $50 billion to $750 billion. This interim final rule also extends the initial margin compliance date to September 1, 2022, for counterparties with average annual notional swap portfolios of $8 billion to $50 billion. The final rule provides additional clarification on documentation requirements for smaller counterparties.

Comments on the interim final rule will be accepted for 60 days following publication in the Federal Register.

You just read:

Agencies finalize amendments to swap margin rule

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.