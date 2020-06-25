Gov. Lee Appoints Dr. Logan Hampton to State Capitol Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced the appointment of Dr. Logan C. Hampton, President of Lane College, to the State Capitol Commission West Tennessee citizen seat. Governor Lee also announced Finance & Administration Commissioner Butch Eley will serve as the commission chairman, filling Stuart McWhorter’s vacancy.

“Dr. Hampton is a thoughtful leader of a respected Tennessee institution and I am pleased to appoint him to the State Capitol Commission,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank him for accepting this role and his willingness to serve his fellow Tennesseans.”

Dr. Hampton has served as the President of Lane College, a Christian Methodist Episcopal Church affiliated institution, since 2014. He received his doctorate of higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, received a master's degree in student personnel services from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, and a bachelor's degree in biology from Arkansas Tech University. He also is a graduate of the Harvard Institute of Management and Leadership in Education. Before UALR, Hampton held positions at Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, and the University of Central Arkansas.

Prior to coming to Lane College, Hampton served in numerous student services capacities at UALR. His most recent appointment at UALR was Vice Provost for Student Affairs. In this position, Dr. Hampton served as the chief student affairs officer and led the student development and student life programs, including judicial affairs, budgetary and administrative services. In addition to working as a higher education administrator, Hampton was a member of the Board of Trustees for Arkansas Baptist College.

