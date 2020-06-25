Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,477 in the last 365 days.

Digitalizing Sub-Saharan Africa

Digitalizing Sub-Saharan Africa

June 25, 2020

With more than 100 new users every second, the pace at which people in sub-Saharan Africa are joining the internet is one of the fastest in the world. (iStock by Getty Images/Adene Sanchez)

While connectivity in sub-Saharan Africa lags behind other regions, digitalization is advancing fast and being embraced by those who do have access. Some countries are now global leaders in mobile money transactions—with a share of GDP average close to 25 percent, compared to just 5 percent in the rest of the world. In a region where infrastructure is often lacking, digital technologies offer ways to break down or leap over barriers. IMF economists Preya Sharma and Martha Tesfaye Woldemichael are co-authors of the latest analytical chapter for the Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa, which studies the impact of digitalization. In this podcast, Sharma and Woldemichael say expanding internet access in sub-Saharan Africa by an extra 10 percent of the population could increase real per capita GDP growth by 1 to 4 percentage points.

Transcript

Preya Sharma and Martha Tesfaye Woldemichael are both economists in the IMF's African Department.

You just read:

Digitalizing Sub-Saharan Africa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.