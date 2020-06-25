GreenSoft Technology, Inc. and Barco NV Launch SCIP Database Pilot Testing Program

GreenSoft and Barco have launched a pilot program to develop and test a solution for EU REACH SCIP Database submission requirements, which are required in 2021.

PASADENA, CA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSoft Technology, Inc. (“GreenSoft”), a leading provider of environmental compliance data services and software, and Barco NV (“Barco”), a global leader in visualization and collaboration solutions, have launched a pilot program to develop and test a solution for new EU REACH SCIP Database submission requirements.

Starting January 2021, companies placing articles on the EU market which contain reportable levels of Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) under the EU REACH regulation will also need to submit their product information into the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) Substances of Concern in Products (SCIP) Database online portal as required by the recently updated EU Waste Framework Directive. Submissions to the SCIP Database require significantly more information than existing EU REACH SVHC communication obligations.

GreenSoft and Barco have been working together to test GreenSoft’s preparation of data for submission to the SCIP Database online portal. Barco already utilizes GreenSoft’s data services and GreenData Manager® software for EU RoHS, EU REACH, and Conflict Minerals regulation compliance. Barco recently received a top 5% Gold rating for sustainability from the independent business sustainability ratings platform EcoVadis.

Larry Yen, President of GreenSoft, has issued the following statement regarding the SCIP Database pilot program with Barco: “We are pleased to work directly with Barco on a pilot program for the development and testing of GreenSoft’s SCIP compliance solution. Barco is a leader in sustainability, and with GreenSoft’s position in the supply chain between component/material suppliers and product producers, together we are uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive SCIP solution.”

“For Barco it is essential to be ready for SCIP reporting without overloading the supply chain. We are pleased to setup a lean and pragmatic system that leverages FMD data with our partner GreenSoft. The setup will result in useful safe use instructions and speedy reporting,” said Jan Daem – ECO Officer at Barco.

The pilot program is testing data preparation such as the name and safe use of articles with SVHCs over 0.1% w/w, the article and material category classifications, the linking of articles which contain reportable SVHCs in complex objects, the concentration range of the reportable SVHC within the reported article, and the determination of whether the article was produced or assembled in the European Union.

In addition to the SCIP Pilot program collaboration, both GreenSoft and Barco are active members of ECHA’s SCIP IT User Group, a collection of industry stakeholders working with ECHA to ensure industry concerns are addressed in the final ECHA SCIP database platform.

GreenSoft has also been engaging in person-to-person data collection to provide guidance and education to Barco’s suppliers to help improve response rates and data accuracy. Since the SCIP Database is still new to suppliers, we anticipate that the number of suppliers who will be capable of providing the required complex data (such as article category and material category from a pick list of 20,000 options) without errors will be small. GreenSoft’s person-to-person data collection model allows for validation not only of the presence of the data, but of the contextual content of the data as well.

After the pilot program period, GreenSoft will issue a wide-release of the SCIP Database solution. More information can be found online: www.greensofttech.com/scip