A Bubbly Bridal Fantasy to Socially Distance is the New POP for Micro Weddings at LeFay Cottage at Little Washington
A unique social distancing solution is being offered for wedding party members who might require extra personalized-space protection at LeFay Cottage in VAWASHINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champagne isn’t the only bubbly popping up at weddings these days. Sally-Anne Andrew, proprietor of LeFay Cottage at Little Washington, has designed an ethereal, unique social distancing for the bride, groom, mother or father of the bride, and members of the wedding party who might require extra personalized-space protection. A transparent, lightweight, inflatable nuptial enclosure offers individual social-bubble isolation for those requiring a heightened level of safety, or for the free-spirited couple seeking a sense of playful whimsy for their special day.
The spheres will accommodate the bubble bride for an all-the-more-memorable glide down the aisle, with bubble machines and large bubbles, devising unique photo opportunities and reception fun for all ages. Bubble weddings are just one of the enchanting, imaginative, and intimate getaway, all-inclusive micro-wedding and elopement packages that can be customized for your special day at LeFay Cottage at Little Washington with photo shoots afterwards in the Shenandoah National Park, a short fifteen-minute drive from the cottage.
“Escaping to the lush and scenic Virginia countryside, particularly in Washington VA, where there are no COVID cases reported, for a small, intimate wedding at this unprecedented time is ideal as well as idyllic and I wanted to add a unique way to address COVID-19. I created ‘Bubble Weddings’ after recognizing that, despite social distancing on my five-acre property, brides and grooms with particular concerns about this issue now have a solution. The coronavirus pandemic has upended countless engaged couples who had dream weddings planned for 2020, without a wedding venue and limited options for rescheduling. As we are tentatively preparing to move into Phase 3 with Governor Northam’s recent update, and with many wedding plans still on hold or postponed, many brides may decide to opt for an affordable option - the all-inclusive Mini, Micro, Bubble Wedding or Elopement as an alternative. With their scheduled fantasy wedding capsized, I have created affordable, LeFay at Little Washington all-inclusive packages that are designed for couples who are searching for a country, rustic yet refined, and unique experience, so that they may enjoy a care-free, unforgettable day,” said Andrew.
LeFay Cottage at Little Washington, an enchanting and unique rental cottage nestled on five acres of pastoral property for wedding-party accommodations provides a fairy-tale setting for champagne wishes and exchanging vows. An abundance of charming B & B’s
are located nearby for out-of-town guests. Neighboring the cottage is the world-famous Inn at Little Washington, as well as other award-winning restaurants for exceptional dining experiences. There are numerous top-notch wineries, breweries, distilleries, boutiques, and adventure outfitters for hiking, cascading, rock climbing, ziplining, horseback riding, canoeing, fishing, and much more to enjoy nearby that will make for an unforgettable wedding weekend.
If ready-to-wed packages are not what you are looking for, custom opportunities to plan, design, style and experience your wedding flawlessly—stress-free from start to finish— with an experienced certified wedding planner can also be provided.
From the classic romance of elegant satin and lace, champagne bubbly overflowing bridal fare, to a horseback or hike getaway après-I-do wedding party, the unusual is expected and waiting to be discovered in the beckoning foothills of the Blue Ridge skyline at LeFay Cottage at Little Washington.
About LeFay Cottage at Little Washington:
Featured in Forbes, Southern Living, the Virginia is For Lovers Romantic Getaway Guide, and Washingtonian Weddings, LeFay Cottage at Little Washington is set on five serene acres, nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains with breathtaking views of the Shenandoah National Park skyline, perfect for an impromptu getaway in the country or a picture-perfect intimate small wedding or elopement.
