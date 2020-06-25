Official Declaration “Letter of Canadian Independence” from the Imperial Crown and the United Kingdom of June 09, 2020
The Great Canadian Political Powershift rule by the People, can be implemented due to fraud committed by the UK Parliament by enacting the Canada Act 1982 (UK).OHSWEKEN, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Official Declaration “Letter of Canadian Independence” from the Imperial Crown and the United Kingdom of June 09, 2020.
We, the undersigned Canadian Citizens and Indigenous peoples of Canada declare that: We support the official “Letter of Independence” sent to the Imperial Crown and the United Kingdom Government and parliament, dated June 09, 2020 now declare our formal independence from the United Kingdom and the Imperial Crown, and revoke all powers within the BNA ACT 1867 and Canada Act 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11, also known in Canada as the Constitution Act 1982, and agree to enforce the lawful transfer of all political, financial and constitutional powers to the collective Canadian citizens and Indigenous peoples of Canada.
We declare that: as a free sovereign nation already determined within International law through our collective right to political self-determination and self-governance, that we, the Canadian citizens and indigenous peoples therefore do not need to ask any government or court permission to officially serve upon the UK Government, Parliament, the Imperial Crown and the Canadian levels of government our formal letter of Independence from the Constitution act 1982 enacted by the UK Parliament at the request of the Canadian government without prior discussion with, nor approval of the CANADA BILL by, the Canadian citizens and Indigenous peoples.
We further declare that: the unlawful acquisition of political and constitutional powers over the Canadian citizens and the Indigenous peoples and over our natural resources and assets by the United Kingdom(UK) Imperial Government and Parliament, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Canadian Federal, Provincial and Territorial governments with the passing of the Canada Act 1982 (UK), is NULL and VOID and is to be retroactive to having gained our complete independence with the enactment of 1931 Statute of Westminster.
We further declare and command the United Kingdom Imperial Crown, Government and Parliament to immediately:
1. Amend the Canada Act 1982 to reflect the demands by the undersigned Canadian citizens and Indigenous peoples, by placing the Canadian and Indigenous peoples of Canada as the official collective sovereigns holding all executive powers over Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II, the Federal and Provincial Governments and legislatures, the Supreme court of Canada and Canadian armed forces and, RCMP and Police;
2. Immediately formally declare the transfer of complete constitutional sovereign powers and parliamentary sovereignty over Canada by the Imperial Crown and Parliament of the United Kingdom, Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II, the Governor General of Canada and the Canadian Federal and Provincial Governments legislating jurisdiction, control over military and of all corporate and common financial assets of Canada, both nationally and internationally within the Combined BNA ACT 1867 and Constitution Act 1982 through the United Kingdom’s Parliamentary Sovereignty over Canada, which should have been initiated by either the Governments of Canada or the United Kingdom but was not, and is maintained to this day under strict Constitutional law and copyrights;
3. All Canadian parliamentarians, legislative assemblies, legislatures and Indigenous Band Councils are to consult with and get written approval from their constituents or band members prior to taking action on their behalf, and;
4. Officially release by repeal as spent “CANADA ACT 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11” which was unlawfully enacted by the United Kingdom and the Government of Canada and renamed in Canada “The Constitution Act 1982” according to the Statute of Westminster 1931 and the United Kingdom and the Imperial Crown, and revoke all powers within the BNA ACT 1867 and Canada Act 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11, also known as the Constitution Act 1982 and agree to enforce the lawful transfer of all political, financial and constitutional powers to the collective Canadian citizens and Indigenous peoples of Canada.
We further declare that: the Constitution Act 1982 along with the combined BNA ACT 1867 now fully belongs to the Canadian citizens and the Indigenous peoples of Canada which can be revoked in its entirety or amended by the people who now by this Declaration, possess all sovereign and corporation sole powers of Her Majesty The Queen and also possess the powers of the federal, provincial and territorial governments. The Constitution of Canada combined with the BNA act of 1867 will finally be without any strict Constitutional or legal ties to the United Kingdom Imperial Crown, Her Majesty the Queen, Government and Parliament.
We further declare that: all Supreme Court of Canada precedents alleging to the political rights of the Canadian federal and provincial governments and the Crown over we, the Canadian citizens and Indigenous people are based on the fraudulent Constitution of Canada 1867-1982, and is proof of deception proving again, that the Canadian federal and provincial governments, Parliament and Legislatures since 1931, have falsely represented the Canadian people to this day, given that our Constitution still belongs through strict Constitutional law, to the United Kingdom.
We further declare that: the peoples of Canada by the recognition of International Law and the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514, through self-determination and self-governance as a country, have been seriously abused through the theft of our rights as a sovereign people and sovereign country.
The burden of the Decolonization process through strict Constitutional ties to the Canada Act 1982 UK and the Canada combined Constitution of 1867-1982 rests both on the United Kingdom and Canada.
Canada was only given the right to self-governance, along with the Indigenous Nations and the French population collectively without the right to self-determination, by the United Kingdom, Canadian federal and provincial governments who were and are still responsible for the implementation and resolution of the Decolonization process...
Read more here : https://www.canadianpowershift.ca/
NOTE: more Canadian citizens and Indigenous peoples will be added on as signatories to this formal declaration and verified on the Canadian Peoples Union NFP, Powershift websites at:
• thepowershift.ca;
• canadianpowershift.ca; and,
• canadianpeoplesunion.com
Nicole Lebrasseur
The Canadian Peoples Union
+1 226-777-5580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter