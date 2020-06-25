Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 8, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Shaijohn Delgado (age 21) Central Falls, RI P1-2020-1695AG

On June 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Shaijohn Delgado with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls sometime on January 26, 2020. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned on June 24, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Luis Rivas Melendez (age 30) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-1669A

On June 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luis Rivas Melendez with one count of first-degree arson and one count of violating a No Contact Order.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on February 23, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 1, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###