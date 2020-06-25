Air Inuit Signs a Multi-Year PSS Contract with InteliSys Aviation
Air Inuit is partnering with InteliSys Aviation on a multi-year agreement for use of its ameliaRES Passenger Service System (PSS).NUNAVIK, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian passenger, charter and cargo airline Air Inuit is partnering with InteliSys Aviation on a multi-year agreement for use of its ameliaRES Passenger Service System (PSS).
"We are excited for our airline's partnership with InteliSys. The ameliaRES software is able to provide us with all of the interline capabilities and connectivity that we require for our operations, paired with the added benefits of a new technology, such as: limitless API options, advanced features for communication with our passengers, and the flexibility and leverage an open PSS has to offer. The amelia system will provide our team at Air Inuit with the best of both worlds at a price point that allows us to focus on expanding and growing our airline."
— Christian Busch, Executive Vice-President and COO, Air Inuit
Air Inuit is a Canadian regional airline wholly owned by the Inuit people of Nunavik in Northern Quebec, through the Makivik Corporation. It was established in 1978 and is headquartered in Montreal. The airline has a fleet of over thirty aircrafts, including their Dash 8-300 cargo aircrafts; which were converted into all-freight aircrafts in 2018 when large freight doors were added to the planes to allow for larger cargo transportation to meet the growing demands of their customers.
Since the company’s founding, Air Inuit has endeavoured to enhance the lives of Inuit people throughout Nunavik by supporting community organizations, educational programs, athletic training and cultural events.
The airline’s primary mission is to provide safe air transportation and emergency air transport services to over 13,000 Nunavik residents living across more than twenty destinations throughout Northern Quebec. The airline also provides vital passenger, charter and cargo services to other destinations across Canada and the United States.
For more information on Air Inuit, please visit the airline’s website: www.airinuit.com
"I am very excited to work with Air Inuit. After visiting their impressive facilities and working alongside their team, it was very clear to me that they are an airline that is going places. Not only are they very advanced technically, but their team is also made up of really great people. We at InteliSys are all proud to welcome them to the amelia family."
— Craig Morrissey, VP Technical Sales, InteliSys Aviation
InteliSys Aviation is an established leader in airline passenger reservation and cargo management solutions. Boasting the world's first 100% cloud-based Open major PSS, InteliSys partners with airlines of all sizes and types in countries all around the world. By taking a traditionally closed and controlled ecosystem and opening it up, InteliSys' ameliaRES and ameliaCARGO software give airlines scalable tools to create, test and deploy new ideas that help them speed ahead of the competition in their markets.
To find out more about InteliSys Aviation, visit the company website: www.intelisysaviation.com
You may also reach out to InteliSys directly via e-mail: info@intelisysaviation.com
