San Antonio based Singer/Songwriter , Russell Thomas, releases a new Reggae track during the Covid-19 Global Pandemic.
San Antonio Texas-based Singer/Songwriter of Saint Lucian Heritage, Russell Thomas, releases his newest Reggae, head-bobbing track "Stay Indoors"SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take Russell Thomas’ Advice: “Stay Indoors”!!
No novice to the music scene, Russell Nicholas Thomas is gearing up to release new reggae music for 2020 and now couldn’t be a better time.
His first project, a single entitled "How I Feel" was released on his label 'Volcanic Records' in 2001. “Hypnotizer”, one of the tracks on the How I Feel Ep was selected for the 20max produced movie "Monkey Love”.
He released four banging Soca tracks on Big As Life Recording Studio’s “Whine” Factory Album in 2011.
In 2015 Russell released a lover’s rock reggae track called “She Love me Deeper”. In 2017 he released an upbeat reggaeton track called “San Antonio Vibe”, a song written to commemorate the 300th anniversary of San Antonio, capturing everything-fun about his home city of San Antonio Texas.
For the last 8 years, his career path has been Oil-field work in South Texas. Working and average of 16-hour days nonstop prevented the focus on his music career. The presence of this pandemic has spurred him back into his first love – music. This is where “Stay Indoors” was created.
The Reggae-Styled grooves and melodies flow freely in this song, highlighting the current environment threatening the health of the world’s population, whilst praising the work of essential workers who are at the forefront of this fight.
With an easy “head-bobbing” beat, “Stay Indoors” appeals to the musical senses, satisfying the thirst for good listening pleasure while giving encouragement that we can overcome this current season if we stick to health protocols. We can save a life if we maintain social distancing.
Are you ready for “Stay Indoors”? Now available for streaming and download on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, YouTube, and other music streams right now. Stay tuned for more reggae from Russell in 2020, since he plans to release another single called "Wild Flower" right on the heels of Stay Indoors.
For more information on Russell and his music on, check out www.islaniamedia.com
