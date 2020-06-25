FreedomCare Redesigns Its Emergency Medicaid System to Protect Patients and Caregivers from COVID-19
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based emergency Medicaid provider FreedomCare has recently revamped its system significantly to ensure protection of patients and caregivers from the dreaded COVID-19 infection. The company is a contracted provider of CDPAP, a Medicaid-funded program that allows New Yorkers to hire their own caregivers.
FreedomCare is pleased to announce that it has implemented a plethora of measures to provide complete protection for caregivers as well as patients against coronavirus. This New York-based company is a renowned provider of emergency Medicaid facilities, operating across all 62 counties of New York from 13 convenient locations across the state.
Right now, the world is going through one of the worst ever health emergencies. As of June 17, 2020, there have been over 8 million cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide. The disease has impacted around 210 countries and territories, with the United States confirming around one-third of all global cases.
“For many, the virus has overturned everyday routines and caused severe financial hardship. For some, it has claimed the lives of people they hold dear. We are determined to do everything in our power to keep our patients and caregivers safe. Every piece in our system has been carefully redesigned to take care of the FreedomCare family we love,” said a spokesperson from FreedomCare.
In the wake of the pandemic, FreedomCare has completely digitized its enrolment process, allowing new patients to sign up via email or phone without leaving their homes. In these stressful times, FreedomCare’s caregivers can use its free counseling service to get emotional support, financial or legal advice, and community resources. The company has also set up a dedicated COVID-19 hotline and email handled by clinical nurses who are fully qualified to help. FreedomCare’s caregivers will continue to get paid on time without submitting any paper timesheets or forms.
“We hope none of our patients or caregivers contract the virus — but if they do, we want to be able to help fast. That’s why we built a mobile app and SMS screening survey. With easy yes/no questions to answer daily, this screening ensures safety and support for both caregiver and patient,” the spokesperson added.
FreedomCare is the largest CDPAP agency in New York and the only one offering in-person home enrollment across the state. A member of the CDPAP Association of New York, the company is contracted with almost every insurance provider and trusted by thousands of doctors and hospitals across the state.
FreedomCare comprises of a bunch of fun-loving individuals from different backgrounds and ages dedicated to bringing joy and comfort to seniors and disabled people. They invest significantly in developing and empowering team members to grow professionally and personally so they can become experts in their chosen field. The company has earned the trust of people they serve by being the most systematized, reliable, genuine, compassionate, and professional CDPAP agency in New York State.
To find out more, please visit https://www.freedomcareny.com/
About FreedomCare: FreedomCare is one of the most trusted emergency Medicaid service providers in New York, operating across all 62 counties of New York from 13 convenient locations across the state. They are also a contracted provider of CDPAP, a Medicaid-funded program that allows New Yorkers to hire their own caregivers: a daughter, son, relative, friend or previously hired aide.
Tali Haim
